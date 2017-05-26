Wild about pollination: Town to let field grow to boost native populations

In a joint effort by Parks and Recreation and the Monroe Land Trust, one of the fields in Wolfe Park will not be mowed or interfered with in an attempt to allow native populations to flourish in the area.

Parks and Recreation Director Frank Cooper said the pollinator project is intended to establish areas for pollinating insects to frequent.

“Our ability to re-establish these habitats is what the project is all about,” he said.

Pollinators include bees, butterflies and other insects that help plants grow.

Land trust member and professional horticulturalist Cynthia Giancaspro said pollinators are important because without them there wouldn’t be any food.

“None of us can survive without them. The plants can’t survive without them, and if they don’t survive, we don’t survive,” she said.

Land trust member Barbara Thomas said the pollinator project will provide people with an example of what they can do to promote pollination in their area.

“What people don’t realize is a lot of insects are very specialized,” she said. “Insects only go to certain plants.”

Because of this specialization, native pollinators aren’t able to flourish with many plants people buy and plant in their gardens.

Cooper said a previously unnamed parcel in Wolfe Park, now known as the Oak Grove Meadow, will be the new home of the pollinator project. Thomas and Giancaspro said plants like goldenrod, milkweed, asters, pigweed, cardinal flower, cone flower, impatiens, and liatris are native to the Monroe area and will likely grow in the meadow.

“We’re letting this area naturalize and see what comes up and determine what’s there,” he said.

However, if there isn’t any significant plant growth, they will plant native plants in the meadow.

Giancaspro said the project doesn’t benefit only insects. She said the project will provide for a larger ecosystem, including birds and bats.

Cooper said that while they want to leave the meadow untended, in the future footpaths could be added to the meadow to allow people to see the plants and to educate people on how they could create pollinator projects on their properties. Giancaspro said anyone can conduct a pollinator project and it would have a significantly positive impact on the ecosystem.

“A little can go a really long way,” she said.

Thomas also said people should plant native plants to help pollinators. Giancaspro said people can simply not mow the grass in portions of the yard they aren’t using. She also advised people to be mindful of the chemicals they use on their property.

“Be careful what you use — it doesn’t necessarily just impact what you’re going after. It can have effects more far reaching than you could ever imagine it would have,” Giancaspro said.

To get involved with the pollinator project, people may attend a land trust meeting.