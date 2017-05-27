Congregational Church rededicates its sanctuary

The Congregational Church of Easton recently held a rededication of the church during its Sunday service. The church was freshly painted inside and out and decorated with flowers at the altar.

The rededication occurred as 21 church members listened while the Rev. Amanda Ostrove reflected on where God dwells.

She rededicated the church with song, reflection and tears shed by many of the members.

“Our sanctuary has been beautifully renovated, bringing to life the warmth, welcome, and joy of those who have worshipped here for generations,” Ostrove said. “The newly renovated space is meant to be a reminder that when we come together and worship, we bring the holy with us.”

Along with new interior and exterior paint, the church had its roof and shutters replaced, its steeple fixed, and its ceiling updated.

The Old Academy building, which the church uses as its church hall and for Sunday School, was repainted, too. New Academy Preschool is located in the building’s lower level.

With all the new changes came recollections of the church’s history and shared memories. Leon March described his first impression of the longstanding Congregational Church of Easton.

“We couldn’t help but notice this beauty on the hill, this typical New England church that was straight out of a Norman Rockwell illustration,” said March, describing his first impression of the church before joining the congregation with his family.

After the rededication, some congregation members gathered outside and said their goodbyes and commented on the rededication.

Others walked across the road to the Old Academy building for refreshments.

Barbara van Achterberg commented on the rededication, saying it was heartwarming.

“I’ve loved this church ever since I moved to Easton,” van Achterberg said.

Lisa Raymond said she is new to the Congregational Church of Easton but finds it very comforting after her father died.

Raymond’s 10-year-old daughter, Grace, went to the altar while Ostrove showed her a book during the service. Grace said she thought the church was very nice and very friendly. She said she likes it a lot.

Ostrove said the roof was repaired in 2014, and the exterior repainted in 2015, for a combined cost of about $100,000. Work on the interior of the church cost around $10,000. She said most of the work began in 2015 and was completed in February 2017.

Ostrove said the rededication was “a great opportunity for us to let people know that we are here. This is a warm, welcoming community; it’s a small community, but we’re like a family here. It’s been quite a joy to have the blessing we had in the past two years, to really bring this building back to life, and to get it ready for the upcoming generation.”

The church will participate in the Memorial Day parade and will offer Vacation Bible School in August.

More information about the Congregational Church of Easton may be found at eastonchurch.org.