Parent/Child Book Club makes a debut at the library

Children in kindergarten to second grade and their grownups are invited to join the library staff on Wednesday, June 7, at 6:15 p.m. for a special Parent/Child Book Club that takes place between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

The club will discuss The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer. The biographical picture book tells the story of a teenaged William using his local library to learn how to build a windmill to bring water and electricity to his village, proving that “heroes can be any age.”

This is a new program that the library would like to make a semi-regular one. Library staff invites kids and parents to try it out and let them know what they think. The books are available at the library now so participants can stop in and pick one up.

Registration is required. To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]