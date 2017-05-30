Easton Courier

June is dog license month

By Easton Courier on May 30, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Easton Town Clerk Christine Halloran reminds all dog owners that June is dog license month. All dogs six months or older residing in Connecticut must have a current license.   

Beginning June 1, licenses may be purchased in person at the town clerk’s office, by mail or online (renewals only).

Town clerk office hours for licenses/renewals are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 1 to 2 p.m.) Monday through Friday. Fees are $8 for a spayed or neutered dog and $19 for an unaltered dog. The license is valid July 1 through June 30, 2018.

All current licenses expire June 30. For additional information, visit eastonct.gov/town-clerk.

If you choose to mail in your dog license application, include current rabies vaccination certificate, neutering/spaying certificate (if applicable), check payable to Town of Easton for the appropriate fee, and a self-addressed stamped envelope.

For mail and online renewals, the license and tag are mailed to you.  

After June 30, there is a state-mandated $1 per month penalty for late renewals of unlicensed dogs. Any dog owner found to have an unlicensed dog may be subject to a fine from the Animal Control Department.       

For more information, contact the town clerk’s office at 203-268-6291 or [email protected].

