Staples students help kids in need through Red Nose Day

Samuel Staples Elementary School students are raising money for the Red Nose Day charity.

Red Nose Day will be celebrated on June 9, when the students will have a Red Out. Everyone will wear their red noses and red clothing.

The hope is to have each grade take a walk together out on the fields at some point during the day in a storm of red. The room parents are working on getting the red noses with class dues. We hope you all join in this great campaign. For more information, check out Rednoseday.org.

Red Nose Day has been quite successful in the United Kingdom for many years. Recently, the campaign has come to the United States, and some Staples classrooms have been collecting donations and wearing red noses.

All of the money raised is donated to children living in poverty in the U.S. and abroad. People wear the red noses for comic relief.

Walgreens has been supporting the campaign for three years and sells the red noses for $1. Red Nose Day is not about students asking parents or extended family members for money; it is about children helping children.

Staples will encourage students to think creatively about how they can raise money to donate through organizing bake sales, lemonade stands, help for neighbors, carwashes and the like.

The point is to raise money while also having fun.

The Staples Student Senate met and decided to collect empty plastic bottles that they can return for a refund. The student senators will remind fellow students to recycle the bottles in the lunchroom and the classroom and can also do this at home.

How parents can help: