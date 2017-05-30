Shooting a round of 401 strokes for 18 holes, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team won the South-West Conference championship on Tuesday, May 30, at Brownson Country Club in Shelton. It is Barlow’s second league title, having last won in 2014.

Two-time defending champ Newtown was runner-up with 402 and had the medalist with with Sara Houle shooting a 79. Brookfield was third with 412.

Molly Healey led Barlow with an 87 and was second only to Houle. Madison Amente was next for the Falcons and was fifth with a 98.

Jessica Huminski finished with a 107 and Elena Bosak was two strokes later. Also playing in the match, Shannon Gilbert shot a 114.