Spotlight on area events

Clothing sale

There will be a clothing sale at the Easton Senior Center weekdays, 650 Morehouse Road, Easton, between 8 a.m. to noon ongoing until Friday, June 9. New or slightly used seasonal clothing for all ages will be available.

Lobster & Steak Bake

The 13th annual Lobster & Steak Bake will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at Aspetuck Park, 369 Black Rock Turnpike. The menu includes a choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish and chicken, accompanied by Maine steamers, steamed mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, rolls and watermelon, all catered by Westfair Fish & Chips.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for children age 12 and under. Cotton candy and snow cones will be served to children of all ages. Bathing suits are suggested attire for children who want to play in the slip and slide. Music will be provided by the Fairfield Jazz Guild.

The event is sponsored by the Easton Republican Town Committee, which invites all Easton residents to participate. Reservations are necessary and may be made by contacting Wendy Bowditch by May 29 at [email protected] or 203-856-1958.

The price per dinner is $40. A child’s meal is $10.

Miles for Smiles

Mikey’s Way Foundation is holding its seventh annual Miles for Smiles 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 3, on Joel Barlow High School’s cross country course in Redding. It’s an opportunity to get outside while helping kids cope with cancer.

Walkers, strollers and leashed dogs are welcome, too! All preregistered participants are guaranteed an event T-shirt and will receive a free ice cream from Phil and Tom’s Ice Cream Truck.

Check in for the event will begin at 9 a.m. at the back of Joel Barlow High School. The 5K is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The event is rain or shine. Pre-registration cost is $25 and day of registration is $35.

Online registration is open at miles4smiles5K.org.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to learn more about Mikey’s Way Foundation, go to mikeysway.org. Questions about the event can be emailed to Cathy Friedman at [email protected] or by calling 203-873-0671.

National Trails Day hike

Lisa Brodlie and Donna Naser of the Aspetuck Land Trust Land Management Committee will lead a hike through Trout Brook Valley on Saturday, June 3 (rain date Sunday, June 4), from 9 a.m. to noon. They will point out how a land management plan designed as a result of a habitat assessment study done on this preserve is being implemented. ALT Land Management committee members and trail stewards will join the walk to share their knowledge. Hikers should park at the Bradley Road entrance, Trout Brook Valley, Weston. The hike is for experienced hikers only. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Historical Society annual meeting

The Historical Society of Easton’s board of directors invites the public to the annual meeting on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at the Historical Society’s office located at 691 Morehouse Road, Easton. Following the annual meeting, the monthly board meeting will commence to review pending business. For more information contact the Historical Society of Easton at 203-261-2090, by email: [email protected] , or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.

St. Dimitrie Food Fest

St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church will hold its annual Food Fest on Friday, June 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, from noon to 9 p.m. at the church hall, located at 504 Sport Hill Road, Easton. Homemade ethnic dinners, pitas, breads, pastries and desserts will be sold.

Paint and tea party

The Ladies Council at Notre Dame of Easton Church invites all mothers, daughters, grandmothers, sisters and girlfriends to an Alice in Wonderland Paint and Tea Party.

The party will take place on Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road. Desserts and tea will be provided. Guests will paint a floral theme. The cost is $25 per person for ages 8 and over, and guests are asked to RSVP by June 8. Make checks payable to Notre Dame of Easton Church and mail to Mary Pajonas, 1015 Sport Hill Road, Easton, CT 06612. For information, call 203-220-9530. The party is hosted by the Notre Dame of Easton Ladies Council and the Easton Arts Center.