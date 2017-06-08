A trio of athletes would account for all of the Joel Barlow High girls team’s scoring at the state Class MM meet.

The Falcons had three earn points at Willowbrook Park in New Britain on Wednesday, May 31. Totaling 10, it got the Falcons a three-way tie for 17th in a field of 31.

Tolland was the winner with 100. Avon was runner-up with 79 and Hillhouse was third with 63.

Kate DiBella took fifth in the pole vault. She was one of four athletes to clear eight feet, six inches, but had the highest finish based on number of attempts. She later went on to compete at the State Open, taking 14th with 9 feet, 6 inches. Although she did not score, Kate Matsuoka was 12th with eight feet.

Scoring in two events, Hannah Ceva ran a 1:00.72 in the 400, good for sixth. She also took sixth in the triple jump with 33 feet, 5 inches.

Also competing for Barlow were Alyson Tomasziewski (100 meters, 200 meters) and relay runners Olivia DeSpirito. Isabella Cohen, Anne Gregory, Melissa Colasante, Amelia Blackwell. Tess McDougall, Anna Speck, Jess Matsouka and Issabella Merrill; high jumper Kayla Crosby; and javelin thrower Marissa Gregory.