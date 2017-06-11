Police remind residents to renew their alarm registration

The Easton Police Department reminds residents that the annual alarm use renewal fee for July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, is due and payable on or before July 1.

In accordance with the Town Ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, any resident who has an active alarm system that is monitored by a central station is required to register the alarm with the Easton Police Department and pay:

A one-time registration fee of $25 for a new alarm.

A renewal fee in the amount of $20 for an already registered alarm.

Residents may pay online at eastonctpolice.com/community-info/alarms/ or send a check payable to: Town of Easton Police Department, 700 Morehouse Road, Easton CT 06612.

If there are any changes or additions to the registration information, residents should fill out and submit a registration form online or call the department to have a form sent to them.

For questions or more information, call the department at 203-268-4111.