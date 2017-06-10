Unquowa students earn honors in national history competition

In the fall, five Unquowa students began working on their individual entries for the National History Day contest. The theme was Taking a Stand in History.

Unquowa students Daniel Vash of Fairfield, Brooke Jones of Easton, Samantha Renzulli of Fairfield, Sneha Sunder of Fairfield and Kelly Jones of Easton joined more than half a million students globally who completed research projects in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website.

In March, these five students participated in the regional competition at Sacred Heart University. Brooke, Sneha and Samantha all finished in the top three in their categories, qualifying them to advance to the state competition.

In April, they competed at Central Connecticut State University, where Sneha earned a second place finish for her website regarding the fall of the Berlin Wall and Samantha placed first for her performance about Audrey Faye Hendricks and the Children’s March of 1963.

“The curiosity and perseverance of these students demonstrates their genuine desire to learn deeply about the world around them,” Debbie Leidlein, humanities teacher at the Unquowa School, said.

Samantha and Sneha will travel to the University of Maryland in June to compete at the national level.

“The work students put into these projects is astounding,” said Dr. Cathy Gorn, National History Day executive director. “To make it to the national contest is a remarkable achievement. Fewer than 1% of all projects make it to this level.

“It requires a superb level of research and critical thinking skills. I am confident we will continue to see great things from all of these students because the skills learned through competing in National History Day help prepare students for success in college and career.

Established in 1917, the Unquowa School is a coeducational, independent day school in Fairfield for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.