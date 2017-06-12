Easton Finance Board sets tax rate at 33.38 mills

In a meeting that was otherwise characterized by organizational housekeeping, the Easton Board of Finance took the bold step of establishing the town’s mill rate at 33.38. This move is especially noteworthy because it is occurring while the State of Connecticut’s budget is far from final — and thus the impact of state assistance to municipalities is still very much in question.

“We have already accounted for budget cuts from the state in our own budget, which reflects the worst-case scenario,” board Chairman Matt Gachi said. The mill rate amount was first discussed during the Annual Town Meeting on April 24, he noted, so the 33.38 amount should come as no surprise to taxpayers.

The new mill rate would apply to both real estate and motor vehicles — that is, unless the state votes down a proposal to increase, to 37, the ceiling on municipal mill rates for motor vehicles. The state’s current cap is 32.

Should the motor vehicle mill rate be capped at that amount, the impact on the town’s revenue would be minimal. If the cap comes off, the mill rate will be 33.38 for both real estate and motor vehicles.

Evolving state outlook

Since the town-wide budget referendum, the state has trimmed another $575,000 in revenue-sharing assistance to Easton. This brings the total loss of state aid to $900,000. The revenue-sharing program helped fund a variety of town activities, the largest being assistance with special-education expenditures.

Board members agreed that the approved mill rate is subject to change if the final impact from the state government is worse than what’s expected. The largest proposed change is the transfer of $1.3 million in funding next year for the teachers’ pension program. However, that proposal faces strong opposition in the state legislature.

Until now, the state government has born the entire cost of the teachers’ pension program; under Governor Dannel Malloy’s proposal, each municipality would receive a bill for an amount based on the number of retired district teachers covered by the program.

“Right now, all of the leaders in the state legislature say the governor does not have the votes to make that happen,” Finance Director Christine Calvert said. Nonetheless, such proposals can be expected to reemerge often because the state is nowhere near achieving a balanced budget.

Other measures OK’d

Apart from the new mill rate, the Board of Finance unanimously approved several other measures.

The board approved the transfer of $5,000 from the Town Hall’s utilities budget to its maintenance budget, and another $3,000 from utilities to miscellaneous services and fees. This will enable repairs and painting to the façade of the Easton Police Department.

The board allocated an additional $425 to the Parks and Recreation department to pay for overtime for a secretary. This will enable her to cover for staff members on vacation during the summer months.

The board extended an invitation to Board of Education Chairman Jeff Parker to attend the July Board of Finance meeting. This follows the Board of Education’s recent announcement that it will finish the fiscal year with a $700,000 funding surplus.

Several Finance Board members said that this healthy financial outcome contradicted the tougher economic circumstances presented by the Board of Education during the budget-review process.

“Most boards and commissions, while they may feel tension, engage in an open and honest discussion,” board member Andrew Kachele said. “Ultimately, the Board of Ed has the ability to do what it wants — but it doesn’t operate in a vacuum, either.”

The July meeting will be after the new fiscal year begins, making this somewhat of a moot point. “But in the interest of maintaining an open dialogue, we need to have a discussion with Mr. Parker,” Board of Finance Clerk Paul Lindoerfer said.

Summer housekeeping

Among other business, the board discussed and approved this year’s Tax Collector Suspense List. These are properties designated as unlikely to produce tax revenue, which get placed temporarily into suspension.

Doing so enables their assessed taxes not to be counted in the town’s overall expected revenues, although some properties can make it back onto the tax rolls.

The board has begun tackling a variety of measures to improve its own operations, which will ultimately create efficiencies for the town as a whole. Key among these is an orientation-and-training handbook for new board members and alternates.

This project is being spearheaded by board member Richard Cremin. In a separate endeavor, Lindoerfer is looking into developing a better way to research and track funding authorizations from previous budgets, and which will give current and future board members better insight for budget planning.