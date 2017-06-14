Visit to Easton’s schools showcases innovations

Most adults can recall a teacher who inspired them and perhaps changed the course of their lives. A recent eight-hour visit to Easton’s three schools offered up many teachers who would make any grown-up yearn for another time around.

Two guiding principles govern the Easton educational experience from start to finish: First, the life of the mind supersedes reliance on textbooks and rote exercises. Teachers at all levels communicate that learning per se is a journey that rewards curiosity. And second, the discovery process itself takes Easton’s children on an odyssey with gratifying stops on the way, ever deepening understanding. Mastery is an ongoing process, not a sole goal.

Beginning in the early 1960s, these principles emerged from thoughtful, ideological teachers. They spent their off-hours wondering aloud how to create a stimulating environment for students at all levels of intellectual ability.

They determined that finding a child’s strong suit early on and helping him/her to develop it would yield the best outcomes, and success in one area would lead to another. These teaching ideals are alive and well today. Easton’s teachers are producing talented writers, able mathematicians and successful test-takers.

By and large the students exude confidence and an easygoing demeanor in the hallways and common areas. The vibe is relaxed, but disciplined. Greeted warmly by faculty and students, Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran genuinely enjoys being a tour guide through classes and facilities at all three schools.

“Being a Tot Rocks” is the motto at Samuel Staples Elementary School Pre-K classes, where singing and using imagination to both problem-solve and socialize yields a lot of smiling faces. In the kindergarten classrooms, the settings are homey. Photos of the teachers and their families and pets give the newbies a sense of comfort and a window into their teachers’ lives.

The classes have plush mascots, but it’s not all play. The children have published a book, “How to be a Super Kindergarten Student.” And they’ve already starting learning Spanish.

By first grade, individual cubbies instill a sense of personal space and responsibility. Learning is in small groups, sometimes on the floor, other times at desks depending on the task at hand. Math skills are taught with a combination of tactile and cognitive methods, such as using Legos to compute basic math functions.

The complexity of progression becomes evident in second grade, where kids make “Measure Monsters” by cutting out figures to an assigned scale and using them to calculate dimensions.

Crafting helps develop motor skills. For kids with the “jiggles,” there are wobble stools and standing desks with foot pedals. These are helpful resources that minimize distractions to other students.

The children sit on the floor together, but work independently. McMorran defines this as “guided autonomy.” Computers are also introduced in the second grade.

En route to the third-grade classes, he talks about the K-5 Student Council, where the children participate in peer-driven activities, a harbinger of the many student initiatives to come.

At the library, old-fashioned hard cover books are plentiful, but at computer stations, kids wrestle with puzzles and brainteasers. Technology is both recreational and challenging. Formal media classes meet weekly for 40-minute periods.

Outside a third grade classroom, four girls have formed a circle on the hallway floor to practice fractions. The teacher is working with another group in the classroom. The casual attitude belies the traditional elements of math skill building, which are apparent to an observer. Frustration is met with encouragement and there is language for it.

“I’m bad at this” is replaced with “I’m new at this” or “I’m not good at this yet.”

At last there is a stop on the tour that is totally familiar: the lunchroom. The fourth graders are letting off steam. Enough said.

On to fifth grade, where preparation for middle school includes more mobile activities and traditional desk arrangements. Fifth graders are engaged in a “writing to think” exercise, which balances creative expression with the demands of structure and organization.

On to middle school

At the Helen Keller Middle School, a new phase is introduced. The idea of the core curriculum is widely practiced. Here the study of ancient Greece comes to life vividly as the students engage in Olympic sports, learn about the establishment of city-states, study slides of Greek architecture and delve into Greek philosophy.

On this day, a history class is enumerating the accomplishments of Alexander the Great. The core offers every student a chance to explore and excel.

It’s about “making thinking visible,” says McMorran. Ergo: In one class, a “Fact of the Day” is posted. “The asteroid that supposedly ended the life of the dinosaurs was estimated to have been the size of San Diego.”

In small groups and peer activities, ideas are consistently illustrated in ‘gee wiz’ ways.

At this stage of student life, there are inevitable social issues, which are carefully monitored through faculty meetings and meticulous record keeping. Lateness, absence and changes in performance are noted, and if necessary, there is intervention. This continues throughout high school.

Innovation is evident in individual classrooms where teacher autonomy is encouraged, McMorran says, as long as curriculum requirements are met.

One classroom offers twinkling lights, graphics and a big comfortable sofa. Pale gray walls and soft music make this a popular destination for collaboration as well as a cool place to learn Spanish.

Falcon Nation awaits

At Joel Barlow High School, a “Falcon Nation” banner telegraphs what’s in store for Easton and Redding’s combined high schoolers: great esprit de corps. One thousand students can choose among 65 clubs and 69% participate in intramural sports programs. Samuel Butler Yeats’ words adorn the entry wall: “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.”

The surrounding walls depict that fire. Individual students contribute myriad projects and experiences to create a community of engaged citizens who are part of a civilized whole. The kids’ writings and artwork array the entrance.

”The Power of Many,” a concept developed in Minnesota, celebrates the idea of making a difference through volunteerism and at Barlow, it is a way of life.

“Get the environment right and academics will succeed,” McMorran said.

Competition and personal ambition in all forms are evident. At the college advisory office, festooned with college banners, students self-evaluate their fitness for specific college programs through Nariance, a high-tech pre-boarding pass, in effect.

They can plug in their grades, scores and relevant data and quickly see if their candidacy is viable.

One of the crowning achievements at Barlow is the writing center, an extremely busy hub. Why? Because a writing portfolio is required for graduation and it is not a slapdash, do-it-the-night-before undertaking.

It is years in the making and represents a student’s best work across multiple formats. Among them: personal reflections, formal analyses and timed pieces. Samples of their essays would impress a professional writer.

Classes (many Advanced Placement) are rigorous, but retain a high level of creativity and worldliness. Students study a painting and translate it into three dimensions to more deeply grasp the artist’s choices about depth perception, space and meaning.

Music classes offer insights into culture and ethnicity. At the language lab, virtual classes are available under teacher supervision in more than 30 world languages. Students have studied Mandarin, German, Hebrew, Portuguese, Korean and Swahili.

In forensic chemistry class, crime scenes — yellow tape and all — are deconstructed and solved. The Science Zone is popular; students are sketching out a presentation on a white board with obvious enthusiasm.

“Empowerment, Enhancement, Education” are the watchwords in the Special Education program, which provides services to help students at all levels of proficiency to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.

Among the most striking elements at Barlow is the way the underlying philosophy of community engagement is in practice. Forty-five students participate in peer-to-peer math tutoring twice a week before school starts. In the hallways, students whisper when moving past test takers, open doors for visitors, smile and greet faculty with genuine affection that is reciprocal.

This doesn’t happen by accident; it is ingrained from years of work and refinement, teacher and administration commitment, and parent support.

Oh, for a second chance to go back to school in Easton!