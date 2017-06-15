The Joel Barlow High varsity softball team continued this year’s historical run by capturing the program’s first-ever state title and did it with convincing style with wins over defending state champion Fitch 6-5 in the semifinals last Thursday, June 8,and then followed with a

4-2 championship win over perennial power Torrington to take the Class L title in game played at the Frank Biondi Field in West Haven.

Fitch, the 11th seed and one of the pre-tournament favorites was playing in its fourth straight Class L final, having won twice during that run. There would be no repeat on this night as tenth seeded Barlow jumped out to an early lead in what would be a back and forth event.

Starting pitcher Claire McCann reached on an error to lead off the second inning. Sabrina Lalor lined a single, moving courtesy runner Gaby Tuccinardi to second. Scotland Davis ripped a grounder, but Tuccinardi got a late jump and was forced at third.

Caitlin Boudiette’s clutch, two-out single to center plated Lalor for the game’s first run, but Fitch answered quickly in the top of the third.

Jo Hobert, Cassie Woods and Taylor Wolfgang singled to tie the game. Pitcher Jayden Delaporta singled to right center scoring Woods, but Kristen Acocella fired a strike from center to third baseman Rebecca Mauro to gun down Wolfgang’s attempt to stretch.

Olivia Camey followed with a double to put Fitch up 3-1. The Falcons came right in the bottom of the inning. Samantha Hilford led off with a single and Briana Marcelino reached on an error. Singles by Taylor Macchia and Lalor knotted the score at 3-3.

Caitlin Colangelo relieved McCann in the fourth and was met by an infield error with Ryan McMillan reaching and coming around to score on Woods single up the middle to put Fitch back up 4-3.

Barlow responded in the fourth as Boudiette lined a single to center, followed by Acocella’s 150th career hit to move courtesy runner Theresa Galban to third, who scored when Hilford reached on an error to bring the score back to 4-4. Fitch went up 5-4 in the top of sixth as Woods delivered McMillan with a double.

With backs to the wall late in the game, Acocella delivered the biggest hit in her high school career by drilling Delaporta’s first pitch for a home run over the center field fence to once again tie the score, setting the stage for the Falcons. Marcelino’s bloop single got by the left fielder and she moved to second. Macchia laced a liner to center to drive in what was the winning run, vaulting the Falcons into the championship.

Acocella paced the Falcons, going three for four, scoring one and driving in one on the homer. Lalor and Boudiette also came up big, each going two for three, driving in one and scoring one. Colangelo earned the win in relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out three. McCann went three innings giving up three runs on six hits, while fanning three.

“I told the girls at the beginning of the season, if we could just have fun and compete I liked our chances to have a great year,” said head coach Craig Sears. “I’d be lying if I said I saw a state championship after starting the year slow, but the potential and the talent was always there. Once everyone became comfortable in their roles and believed the message of staying loose, it all came together.”

The Falcons moved into their first-ever state championship in front of a full house at West Haven on Saturday, taking on fourth-seeded Torrington, a perennial contender playing in its first-ever final.

Barlow came out aggressively on the bases. Marcelino walked and was followed by a Macchia bloop single to center. Sears took advantage of Torrington’s slow approach to the ball by sending Marcelino all the way for a 1-0 early Falcons’ lead.

McCann was cruising along in the circle, allowing just two hits through three innings. Barlow added two runs in the third. Boudiette led off with a walk, followed by Acocella’s single, sending courtesy runner Galban to third. Hilford lofted a sacrifice fly, scoring Boudiette and Acocella came around on Marcelino’s single for a 3-0 lead, but Torrington had no intentions of sitting back.

Pitcher Ali Dubois laced a line drive over the left field fence for a solo home run, but McCann settled in to close out the inning, yielding to Colangelo in the fifth. Torrington rallied in the bottom of the sixth.

C.C. Carbone led off the inning with a single to bring up Dubois, who worked a full count and then delivered a liner to the fence. Carbone was waved around the bases and the Falcons executed the biggest defensive play of the season. Acocella ran down the ball at the fence and fired a strike to Marcelino, who turned and relayed a second strike to the plate with Boudiette swiping the tag to cut her down, with Dubois ending up on third in the game’s turning point.

Lauren Jamieson singled home Dubois, and Colangelo held Torrington to the one run with Barlow holding a 3-2 lead.

Davis walked in the top of the seventh and came around to score a key insurance run as Boudiette drilled a double to deep center. Colangelo struggled a bit in the bottom of the seventh, walking two but settled down to preserve the Class L championship on a check-swing comebacker and Barlow’s first title was in the books.

The Falcons played flawless defense in preserving the win. They managed five hits in the championship with Acocella delivering two, and Marcelino, Macchia and Boudiette with one each.

McCann (8-4) secured the win with Colangelo (12-3) notching her third save of the year.

The Falcons (20-7) in delivering the program’s first State championship, reached the 20-win plateau for the first time.

They have been led the past four years by perhaps the most potent combination of offense and defense in the state with center fielder Acocella and shortstop Marcelino.

Acocella, headed to play college ball at Dickinson College, first started playing softball in Redding alongside seniors Hilford and Lydia Dazzo and junior Macchia.

“Winning the state championship means so much more because of friends like Sammy and Lydia, and when Briana came to Barlow, our class was set,” said Acocella. “Our younger teammates led by Taylor and Caitie (Colangelo) are in great shape for next year and will defend our title proudly. I am excited about the next chapter at Dickinson and really looking forward to playing for the Red Devils, but I will always look back on what we accomplished here and feel pretty good about it.”

Marcelino, who will be playing her college ball at the University of Connecticut, moved to Easton in her freshman year.

“It has been a wild four years having gone through three coaches and not knowing most of the players very well freshman year, but the more I go to playing with them, the more it felt like a family,” she said. “There is no one I would’ve rather shared the last four years than my fellow seniors. It was tough at times but it payed off in the end having finished our dream season. I’ve learned different things about being part of a team and missing half my junior year helped me take on a new role.”

Sears understands this team and how they click. In his first season as head coach he took them to the Class L title.

“They are an extremely loose bunch, but they are also tough and I love that combination,” said Sears. “This team will always have a piece of my heart for certain.”