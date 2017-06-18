EDITORIAL: Lose my number

Not too long ago, the landline telephone was the lifeline for work and play. Touchtone became cutting-edge technology and then wireless, along with call waiting and caller identification.

For some senior citizens, the landline telephone (as we now must specify) may continue to provide some sort of physical exercise as well as a connection to the outside world. For this senior, however, it’s become a big pain in the *!

Like the postal service, this one-time valuable communication tool has been diminished to a mechanism for receiving unwanted, unnecessary and very annoying solicitations known as junk. Not only are 99.9% of landline calls and postal mail a waste of time and nuisance (for me that is); these targeted junk calls are an invasion of privacy and more often than not, a tool for scam artists and companies who prey on the less informed.

It seems “they’ve got my number,” pun intended. My wife has always had a generous heart for needy, municipal-sounding benevolent charity organizations, so we’ve been targeted as donors. What’s more, she would eagerly recite her credit card information over the phone.

I pleaded with her not to, and as per my request, she eventually asked to receive pledge material in the mail. I, being the one to retrieve the mail from our local post office box, would handily discard my estimation of the less-worthy charities in the post office’s circular file before returning home. My wife was always far too busy to ever notice the missing requests.

Today, if it weren’t more economical to get the “triple play,” which includes WiFi Internet, phone and cable, I’d have ditched my landline years ago. But then again, even though I also pay what I consider to be a tremendous amount for the nation’s largest wireless network, my cellular service at home (and only at home) remains terrible. To rely on such poor cell service in the case of an emergency would be totally irresponsible, and I would hate to think that in the case of an emergency I’d be unable to get help.

The good thing is, thanks to caller ID, I never pick up the out-of-state calls, but most often, I still have to walk to the phone to see whom it is. On the rare occasion, when the call is not from Idaho, California, Tennessee, South Dakota or Nebraska — a Redding, Conn. call tricks me into thinking it might be someone I know, who might actually like to talk to me.

Wrong again. Is it possible that these companies are using local exchanges specifically to fool the unfoolable? (Is that a word?) This is not to say that cell phones are free of solicitors, but at least, and for all the money I’m paying, my cell offers an easy option to block unwanted callers.

The nerve of these companies and “missionaries” to mercilessly barge into homes to collect money. Come to think of it, this may well be the reason for our nation’s low unemployment. People who couldn’t find real work have turned to telephone solicitation. After all, they can do it from home, probably lying on their couch while snacking on bon-bons.

During rain, sleet, sun, snow or hail and at the age of 12, I worked delivering Newsday door-to- door from my duel rear and front basket-equipped bicycle. At 14 through college I worked as a school custodian. After college I taught in the public school system until retirement.

I’m sorry. Besides being the terrible nuisance that it is, I cannot consider telephone solicitation a real job, so please, lose my number!