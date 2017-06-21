Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, June 25

6:00-9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room. Novices, enthusiasts and experts of all ages welcome. Bring your Scrabble game with you.

Monday, June 26

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

4:00 p.m. — Make Toys for Shelter Cats. Come make cat toys for the local animal shelter with donated items. Help these cats and dogs stay active and happy. For every one you make, you can make one to take home to your own special pet. Registration is suggested. This program is for incoming fourth to eighth graders.

Tuesday, June 27

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, June 28

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, June 29

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15-4:45 p.m. – Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Kids can sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Please make an effort to be on time for your scheduled appointment. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot. To register, email Myla at [email protected]

Friday, June 30

2:30-4:00 p.m. — Minecraft Building Competition. How fast can you build in Minecraft? Get ready for surprise tasks and special items to incorporate into your building. Bring your own laptop if possible. Registration is required. This program is for incoming fourth to eighth graders.