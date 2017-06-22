Easton Courier

Barlow athletes receive recognition

By Easton Courier on June 22, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High School

The following Joel Barlow High athletes were recognized by the South-West Conference for their performances in their respective sports during the spring season:

Baseball

All-SWC

Mark D’Augelli

All-Colonial Division

Matt McGannon

Honorable mention

Kyle Andreoli

Softball

All-SWC

Kristen Acocella, Briana Marcelino

All-Colonial Division

Taylor Macchia, Samantha Hilford

Honorable mention

Claire McCann

Boys lacrosse

All-SWC

Tyler Starrett, Aiden McNally, Kevin Richetelli, Tom Rossini

Division I first team

Jack Goldburg, Max Sokolich, Charlie Wilson

Girls lacrosse

All-SWC

Cat Goncalves, Tess Siburn, Molly Carroll

All-Colonial Division

Sarah Witherbee, Nikki Wallin, Julia Shapiro

Honorable mention

Kacey Hartmann

Boys tennis

All-SWC

Adam Ortiz, Matt Lucido

All-SWC second team

Alex Klein Wassink, James Fleming, Noah Sobel

Honorable mention

James Bebon, Trevor Feltman

Girls tennis

All-SWC first team

Maddie Massey, Cally Higgins, Elizabeth McCain, Veronica Galban, Kristy Kudej

All-SWC second team

Sydney Higgins, EllieAnn Lesko

Boys track

All-SWC second team

Ben Ruffing

Girls track

All-SWC

Hannah Ceval

Boys golf

All-Colonial Division

Michael Brown, Grant Worthington

Girls golf

All-SWC

Molly Healey

Boys volleyball

All-SWC

Austin Houser, Joe Drake, Reed Wilkerson

All-SWC second team

Matt Cruss, Anthony Rizzo

