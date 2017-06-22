Barlow athletes receive recognition

The following Joel Barlow High athletes were recognized by the South-West Conference for their performances in their respective sports during the spring season:
Baseball
All-SWC
Mark D’Augelli
All-Colonial Division
Matt McGannon
Honorable mention
Kyle Andreoli
Softball
All-SWC
Kristen Acocella, Briana Marcelino
All-Colonial Division
Taylor Macchia, Samantha Hilford
Honorable mention
Claire McCann
Boys lacrosse
All-SWC
Tyler Starrett, Aiden McNally, Kevin Richetelli, Tom Rossini
Division I first team
Jack Goldburg, Max Sokolich, Charlie Wilson
Girls lacrosse
All-SWC
Cat Goncalves, Tess Siburn, Molly Carroll
All-Colonial Division
Sarah Witherbee, Nikki Wallin, Julia Shapiro
Honorable mention
Kacey Hartmann
Boys tennis
All-SWC
Adam Ortiz, Matt Lucido
All-SWC second team
Alex Klein Wassink, James Fleming, Noah Sobel
Honorable mention
James Bebon, Trevor Feltman
Girls tennis
All-SWC first team
Maddie Massey, Cally Higgins, Elizabeth McCain, Veronica Galban, Kristy Kudej
All-SWC second team
Sydney Higgins, EllieAnn Lesko
Boys track
All-SWC second team
Ben Ruffing
Girls track
All-SWC
Hannah Ceval
Boys golf
All-Colonial Division
Michael Brown, Grant Worthington
Girls golf
All-SWC
Molly Healey
Boys volleyball
All-SWC
Austin Houser, Joe Drake, Reed Wilkerson
All-SWC second team
Matt Cruss, Anthony Rizzo