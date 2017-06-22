Runs were hard to come by for the Easton-Redding Falcons 16-and-under baseball team in two games last week.

It managed just two hits when it visited the Wolcott Storm Thursday, June 15. The hosts, on the other hand had eight, but were helped by several Falcon errors to win 10-0 in a game that was stopped after four and one-half innings due to the 10-run rule.

Wolcott took an early lead in the first inning with the help of a walk, an error and a double to go up 2-0. Two errors and three singles in the next frame made it 4-0.

Wolcott did the most damage in the third inning with five runs with the help of three consecutive singles and two errors.

Sam Capetanakis took the loss for the Falcons. He pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs, seven hits, and striking out one.

Colin Holm-Hansen and Clark Gilmore had the only hits for Easton-Redding.

The Falcons stayed in contention right until the end when they visited the Norfolk Orioles two days later. A run by their opponent in the last inning resulted in a tough 2-1 loss for the visitors.

Gilmore held Norfolk scoreless through four innings. In the meantime, the Falcons scored their only run in the top of the fourth. Gilmore walked with one out and later stole second. A single by Jake McNamara brought him home.

A single, an error and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth by the Orioles tied it at 1-1. Singles by Christian Holm-Hansen and Kyle Andreoli gave the Falcons runners on second and third with one out in the sixth but they were left stranded.

Some key defense in the top of the sixth kept things tied, as the Falcons turned a double play courtesy of Gilmore and first baseman Ben Ciardullo. The Orioles won in their last turn with a walk, a single and a wild pitch.

Gilmore took the loss for Redding, throwing six and two-thirds innings, surrendering two runs, four hits, and striking out five.

McNamara went two for two at the plate to lead Easton-Redding, which visits Waterbury today (Thursday), goes to Southington on Saturday and hosts North Haven on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at Joel Barlow High.