Town, residents agree on wood-cutting debate

The town, a Norton Road homeowner, and neighbors upset with activity on his land appear to have reached terms on an agreement.

At the June 12 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to approve an agreement after attorneys for Nathan Brito, of 33 Norton Road, and one abutting property owner worked to finalize the exact wording.

The stipulated agreement is between the town and Brito, and involves action to stop the alleged use of his residential land for commercial wood-cutting activities. To go into effect, the document will have to be signed by Brito and, acting on behalf of the town, P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat.

“In the spirit of cooperation, let’s try to move forward,” Maquat told the two sides after the commission’s affirmative vote.

Attorney Daniel Silver, representing Brito, and Joel Green, representing the upset neighbor, spent time “fine tuning” terms of the agreement at the meeting, with input from the P&Z. The two lawyers had worked on the document in advance of the meeting as well.

“I think what we submitted meets the criteria of what commissioners said,” Silver said.

Green said it’s important Brito acknowledge in the agreement that the document is “the settlement” of a violation notice — and not just a resolution — to avoid “questions” in the future.

Last December, the town issued a cease-and-desist order against Brito for “apparently conducting a wood processing business at your property,” based on the many wood logs being stored and processed on-site as well as “trucks, machinery and equipment” kept on his land.

Brito had signed a previous agreement with the town in 2012 involving related activities, but the town and upset neighbors felt he was not complying with it now.

The owner of a Norwalk-based landscaping company, Brito lives on a 3.2-acre parcel in a rural part of Easton zoned for single-family homes. He has denied using his land for commercial purposes.

The new agreement states that Brito can’t commercially process or store wood on his property, and any such activity for personal use is restricted to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and not allowed on Sunday. He can’t store commercial vehicles or equipment, or any flatbed trailers, on his land.

He must partially screen a tractor that he uses from neighbors, and he’s allowed at times to use a secondary accessway to reach the rear of his property but should otherwise keep an accessway gate closed. He also is allowed to create, and work in, a garden behind his home.

All sides were eager to get the agreement finalized, with occasional frustration showing by all sides during the meeting.

“Let’s get this done with,” Maquat said at one point.

Playground sign

P&Z unanimously approved a 4-foot by 6-foot oval-shaped sign for the new playground in front of Helen Keller Middle School.

The sign will say “New Friends Playground, Est. 2016” and include stick-like figures of four young children. It will be mounted on a Parks and Recreation garage but shouldn’t be that visible from Sport Hill Road because of its height and location. It will be made of plastic and won’t be illuminated.

While the sign is larger than normally allowed by zoning regulations, an exception can be made for a municipal sign, as was noted in the approval.

“It’s something the donor really wants,” said Maquat, referring to an Easton resident who contributed the funds to build the upgraded playground.

Rock House Road

P&Z voted it didn’t have to receive a formal application for a housing lot at 411 Rock House Road because most of the lot is in Redding.

The 6-acre lot is part of the Crosby Trust subdivision in Redding, and has limited frontage in Easton. The proposed driveway and house will be in Redding, so technically no new building lot was created in Easton.