Police log: Vandalism, goats, solicitation

Mailboxes vandalized

The Easton Police Department responded to three calls on June 11 reporting damage to mailboxes. Two of the calls reported the damage appeared to be from fireworks. One caller reported that he heard the sound of a loud muffler followed by a bang at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Man followed by goats

Police responded to a caller who reported that his neighbor’s three goats are following him to his front door and will not leave. Goats returned to the neighbor’s house. Police officers advised the homeowners that the goats need to be put in a fenced-in area. Homeowners stated that they are working on it.

Solicitation

The Easton Police department received a report of a man going door to door selling children’s books. Police officer in the area reported a salesman of Urban Development Solutions in the area. Party advised of Soliciting ordinance.

Statistics

The Easton Police Department responded to the following number of calls during the week of June 9 through June 17:

Total Calls — 201

Accidents — 6

Aided/EMS — 6

Alarm — 16 (3 unregistered)

Animal Control — 20

Assist other Dept. — 2

Fire Calls — 4

Noise — 3

Suspicious Activity — 2

Suspicious Persons — 2

Suspicious MV — 5

Total MV Stops — 34

Infractions/Misdemeanor —10

Written Warning —19

Verbal — 5

Criminal Mischief Mailbox — 3