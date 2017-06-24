Insect repellents: A friendly parent guide

Summertime fun means summertime bugs. The Westport Weston Health District warns parents that as the weather warms up and you’re spending more time outside, remember to use insect repellent.

The district says insect repellent is the best way to protect yourself and your family against potentially harmful insects such as ticks and mosquitos.

Insect repellent is only protective against biting insects (mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, chiggers, biting flies, etc.) and is NOT protective against stinging insects (bees, wasps, hornets).

The following ingredients have been scientifically tested and are safe for children when used correctly. Other ingredients used have not been tested for safety or effectiveness.

Don’t be fooled by terms such as “natural” or “chemical free;” although these sound kid-friendly there is no regulation for using these phrases and could apply to anything.

Read all instructions, precautions, and age restrictions before using any product on your child.

CDC-approved effective repellent ingredients

DEET is considered the best defense against biting insects and provides about two to five hours of protection depending on the concentration.

Caution should be used when applying DEET to children. Products with amounts of DEET greater than 30% don’t offer any extra protection.

Picaridin repellents are reported to work as well as DEET concentration of 10%. They provide about three to eight hours of protection depending on concentration.

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE) or PMD usually provide less than two hours of protection. These repellents are reported to work as well as DEET concentration of 10%. Products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus should NOT to be used on children under the age of three.

Allergic reactions are rare but can occur. If your child has a reaction immediately stop use and contact Poison Control (800-222-1222) and/or your child’s doctor.

Para-menthane-diol is a repellent that occurs naturally in the lemon eucalyptus plant and is extracted from the leaves and twigs to be refined into a repellent.

IR3535 repellents are reported to work as well as DEET concentration of 10%.

Repellents containing Permethrin kill and repels biting insects. They should be applied only to clothing and lasts even after several washings. They can be applied to camping gear as well. They should NOT be applied directly to skin.

Products that are NOT EFFECTIVE

Wristbands soaked in chemical repellent.

Garlic or vitamin B1 taken orally.

Ultrasonic devices that give off soundwaves designed to keep insects away.

Bird or bat houses.

Backyard bug zappers (insects may be attracted to your yard by these devices).

Tips for using repellents safely with children

Read the label and follow all directions. Investigate repellents further if necessary, most have websites that provide more information.

Only apply insect repellents on the outside of clothing and on exposed skin. Spray repellents in open areas to avoid breathing them in. Use just enough to cover clothing and exposed skin, using more doesn’t make the repellent more effective.

Avoid reapplying repellents until needed. Help apply insect repellent to children. Wash repellent off of children with soap and water when returning indoors. Wash clothes sprayed with repellent before wearing them again.

Never apply insect repellent to children younger than two months. Never spray insect repellents directly onto the face. Instead, spray repellent onto your hands and rub it onto your child’s face. Avoid eyes and mouth. Do not spray insect repellent on cuts, wounds, or irritated skin.

Do not use products that combine DEET (or any repellent) with sunscreen. The DEET may make the sunscreen less effective (you may want to use a higher SPF when using repellent and sunscreen). Sunscreen needs to be applied more often than insect repellent so there is a risk of overexposure. The CDC recommends you apply sunscreen and then repellent.

Reactions to insect repellents

If you suspect your child is having a reaction, such as a rash to an insect repellent, stop using the product and wash skin with soap and water.

Call Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222 and/or your child’s doctor for assistance.

Other ways to protect children from insect bites