Speaking of Women luncheon celebrates 20th anniversary

Speaking of Women Co-Chairs Anna Rodrigues, left, and Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole of Easton, along with Deb Greenwood, CEO and president of the Center for Family Justice, recently attended a kickoff breakfast at the Artisan in Southport.

They announced 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan, a sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, as the Speaking of Women keynote speaker.

This is the 20th anniversary of Speaking of Women, which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waterview in Monroe. Tickets are $175 for the luncheon and program.

Tickets are available by contacting Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]