Easton Courier

Speaking of Women luncheon celebrates 20th anniversary

Lara Logan of 60 Minutes will be keynote speaker

By Easton Courier on June 23, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Regional · 0 Comments

Speaking of Women Co-Chairs Anna Rodrigues, left, and Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole of Easton, along with Deb Greenwood, CEO and president of the Center for Family Justice, recently attended a kickoff breakfast at the Artisan in Southport.

They announced 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan, a sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, as the Speaking of Women keynote speaker. 

This is the 20th anniversary of Speaking of Women, which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waterview in Monroe. Tickets are $175 for the luncheon and program.

Tickets are available by contacting Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]

Co-Chairs Anna Rodrigues, Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole of Easton and Deb Greenwood, CEO and president of the Center for Family Justice, attend a kickoff breakfast for the Speaking of Women luncheon at the Artisan Restaurant in Southport. 

Co-Chairs Anna Rodrigues, Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole of Easton and Deb Greenwood, CEO and president of the Center for Family Justice, attend a kickoff breakfast for the Speaking of Women luncheon at the Artisan Restaurant in Southport.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Easton Community Center posts upcoming events
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress