Easton police log: Dog park attack, bears, baby dear head, DUI

The Easton Police Department responded to a variety of incidents over the past week, including the discovery of a baby deer head in a busy intersection, two bear sightings, a dog-on-dog attack at the Easton Dog Park and an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Baby deer head in intersection

Police received a call June 16 at 7:39 p.m. about a baby deer head in the middle of the intersection of Route 59 at Route 136. The head was removed, police said.

Theft from landscaper’s car

Police received an emergency 911 call June 17 at 12:23 p.m. from a homeowner on Hillside Drive about a larceny theft from a car. The homeowner stated that someone drove up to her landscaper’s vehicle and stole several items of equipment and a cell phone. The suspected vehicle was a dark-colored car. The case is under investigation.

DUI, speeding and failure to be fingerprinted

An Easton man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 20 at 11:40 p.m after an Easton officer on stationary radar on Route 59 north of North Park Avenue clocked his vehicle traveling southbound at 71 mph in a posted 40 mph zone, police said.

The officer observed the vehicle cross the double yellow lines several times upon catching up with the vehicle.

It took the driver about one mile to pull over the vehicle, which was driven by Samuel L. Hartley, 43, of 50 Burroughs Road, police said.

The officer smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on the operator’s breath and asked Hartley to perform field sobriety tests, and he had much difficulty following the directions of the officer, police said.

Hartley refused an attorney, and he also refused to take the breath test or any of the tests and signed a refusal of consent to analysis of blood, breath or urine, police said. He also refused to be fingerprinted, which as of October 2016 is considered a Class E Felony.

The officer explained the law to Hartley and requested several times for him to reconsider, but Hartley continued to refuse, police said.

Hartley was booked and posted a $100 cash bond with a court date of July 10. He was charged with speeding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to be fingerprinted.

Black bear sightings

A resident reported seeing a black bear on Route 136 June 21. Another resident reported seeing a black bear in her backyard on Banks Road on June 21.

Dog attacked at dog park

Police received a call June 22 from a dog owner who said that while she was at the dog park on June 21 at around 7:30 p.m., her springer spaniel was attacked by a tri-colored Saint Bernard named “Jagger.” She said the same dog also attacked her dog three weeks ago.

The caller said there were no puncture wounds to her dog, but her dog was sore. She said the male owner of the Saint Bernard became verbally aggressive with her at the time of the incident. The animal control officer spoke to a witness, who verified the incident. The witness said that the dog owner was also verbally aggressive toward him.

The animal control officer left a message for the aggressive dog owner to contact animal control regarding the incident.

Solicitor permit

Police Chief Tim Shaw on June 22 signed off on three 90-day solicitor Permits to Power Home Remodeling.

Incident statistics

The Easton Police Department responded to a total of 177 calls over the past week.

They included: