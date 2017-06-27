District champs

The Easton 10-and-under Cal Ripken baseball team posted two wins over New Fairfield on Monday, June 26, to win the District 2 championship. Down 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning of the first game, Easton put up two runs to take the lead and then closed it out in the bottom of the sixth. With the win, it had to play a second game. Up 1-0 in the bottom of the third, it scored 14 runs (13 with two outs) and then won by the mercy rule after shutting New Fairfield down in the top of the fourth for a sixth straight win. Such marked Easton’s first district title and first trip to the state tournament.