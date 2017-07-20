Connecticut Constables: What purpose do they serve?

Few people know what constables do, but every town in Connecticut is allowed to elect seven of them.

Easton does just that every two years, but those elected to the office shouldn’t spend too much time sitting by the phone waiting for it to ring.

David Katz, one of Easton’s six current constables, understands the situation well.

“To the best of my knowledge, I don’t think I’ve ever done anything,” Katz said of his role as a constable. “We can serve papers, but that is normally done by a [state] marshal.”

Legally, elected town constables have many of the same powers as state marshals but their jurisdiction is limited to within their town borders. Duties can include serving civil court papers, tax warrants and probate court notices.

Based on state law, they also can collect back taxes for municipal tax collectors, take possession of descendant’s estates for probate courts, serve hearing notices in conservatorship and guardianship probate cases, and deliver special session notices to state legislators.

A few of their duties may seem odd or outdated. They can serve papers in sterilization cases, serve seizure orders against the property of delinquent lottery sales agents, and work with federal agricultural officials to eradicate bovine tuberculosis and avian diseases.

They are prohibited from receiving a license to serve alcoholic beverages.

Appointed town constables are different. Based on state law, they can have certain law enforcement responsibilities within their municipalities, such as enforcing motor vehicle and animal control laws.

Easton does not have appointed constables, which generally now only exist in small towns without organized police departments or resident state troopers. Easton has had a police department since 1937.

Elected constables are not paid except when they perform specific tasks, so they don’t cost a town or the state any money unless their services are utilized.

The position has essentially turned into a way for Democratic and Republican town committees throughout the state to honor loyal party members or well-known residents.

In Easton, their names appear on the ballot every two years during municipal elections, such as this fall, and they are listed on the town website and in the town’s annual report. They take an oath of office before beginning their terms.

Irving Silverman, the prominent farmer, is an elected constable. “I haven’t done anything,” he said. “We can serve papers, but in a small town such as Easton, there isn’t much of a need.”

A few years ago, Silverman said he was asked to serve papers. “But it was someone I knew, so I handed it off to another constable,” he said.

The town’s current elected constables are Democrats Katz, Silverman and Gloria Bindelglass, and Republicans Vincent A. Battaglia, John (Jack) Johnston and Darrin Silhavy.

The seventh individual elected as a constable in the 2015 election, William Lane, died in May and has not been replaced.

Conservation notice served

Town Tax Collector Krista Kot said she has never had to call upon a town constable in her position. But she does remember when the Conservation Commission hired constable William Lane to deliver a notice. She was the commission’s secretary at the time.

“We hadn’t heard back from someone, so we employed him to hand deliver a letter,” Kot said. “Mr. Lane was very professional and we appreciated his service.”

Town Clerk Christine Halloran said she hasn’t ever had to use a constable. “We just don’t have that need,” she said.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said the position of constable is “primarily honorific and no duties are required.”

He was asked if, In his other role as a state representative, he thinks the position should be eliminated in Connecticut. “It doesn’t do any harm,” he said of having constables.

Probate Judge T.R. Rowe said his office uses state marshals to issue notices and perform similar tasks, but he’s aware constables can fulfill some of the same duties within their municipal jurisdictions.

Rowe said there’s been little need for these services in Easton due to its small size and the lack of medical or housing facilities serving older people. The probate court district also includes Trumbull and Monroe.

A former state representative, Rowe said he doesn’t have strong views on whether the position is still needed. “During my years in Hartford, there was never a big push to modify their duties,” he said. “They’re sort of a quaint throwback to another era.”

Katz, the constable, tries to have a sense of humor about the position with few actual responsibilities. Is it necessary? “Absolutely,” he said, laughing.

He passed along a quip heard among constable candidates. “We joke during election time, ‘Are you coming to the constable debates?” Katz said. No such debates, of course, take place.