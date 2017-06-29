Easton Courier

Obituary: Denis Fortin, 78, of Easton

By HAN Network on June 29, 2017

Denis Fortin, 78, of Easton, owner of Preferred Tool & Die, husband of Virginia O’Brien Fortin, died June 27, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on Nov. 30, 1938, in Cromwell, son of the late Henry and Genevieve Hofmann Fortin; U.S. Army; volunteer with Easton Fire Department.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Beth Fortin of Shelton, Janine Sadoski and her husband, Mitchell of Glastonbury, Michael Fortin of Shelton, and Wayne Fortin and his wife, Dilcia of Shelton, 10 grandchildren, a great-grandchild, siblings, Leslie Fortin of Florida and Juliet Domack of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Philip Fortin.

Services: Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m., Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton. Burial will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Shelton. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610.

