Going green with the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is offering two environmentally friendly programs, one for adults and one for kids, coming up on Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13.

The first program, on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m., is a presentation from the Green Energy Movement, a student-led organization founded by University of Connecticut students who share the goal of promoting sustainable living and renewable energies.

Learn about the background of the movement, and ways to reduce resource and energy consumption.

The Go Green Club is a two-part series beginning on Thursday, July 13, at 4:15 p.m. For the first date, children ages 3 and up and their families are invited to help plant a pollinator garden in the front of the library.

The Easton Garden Club will help to plan and execute the program. On Thursday, July 20, children can come and make crafts from a variety of recycled materials and craft supplies.

“This is the perfect opportunity for families to see not only how easy it is to go green, but also to get them outside and beautify the library in the process,” Myla Christie, children’s programming assistant, said. “It is also perfect timing to do this program, as the importance of protecting pollinators has been increasingly in the news.”

To register for either or both programs, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].