Obituary: Nicholas A. Tiseo, 18, of Easton

Nick Tiseo left this world on June 29 the same way he entered it on Dec. 13, 1998 — being held and loved by his parents.

From the ages of 10 to 18, Nick waged an incredibly brave battle against leukemia, which he fought fiercely but with his signature good spirits, patience and grace.

Nick loved Disney movies and music, ice hockey, the beach, baseball and above all his friends and family.

He was a proud and enthusiastic member of Joel Barlow High School’s Class of 2017 and graduated from Easton’s elementary and middle schools, where he was well known and loved by students and staff alike.

Nick touched the hearts of all he met at school, Camp Rising Sun, Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, New York Raptors Hockey and the medical communities at Yale-New Haven Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital.

In addition to his parents, Amy Fulton and Lou Tiseo of Easton, Nick leaves behind his younger brother John Tiseo and a plethora of heartbroken family and friends. He loved everyone with the purest of souls and was a gift to all who knew him.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, July 6, at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, Conn.

Visiting hours are from 3 to 7 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m. Please consider bringing a photo of you and Nick to share on the family collage board.

In lieu of flowers, Nick’s family requests that you consider a donation to either of the camps Nick loved so much: The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven CT 06511, https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/ or to Camp Rising Sun, PO Box 472, Branford CT 06405 http://www.camprisingsun.com/