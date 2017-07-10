Easton reaches accord with four of five unions

Adam Dunsby
Most Easton employees belong to unions. In the schools, teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, and custodians all belong to unions. On the town side (non-education), unions represent police, firefighters, public works employees, town hall employees, and supervisors.
Contracts for education employees are negotiated and approved by the Board of Education. Contracts for town employees are negotiated by the first selectman and approved by the Board of Selectmen.
All five town employee union contracts expired on June 30. Negotiations began back in February and have been amicable and professional. I am pleased that we have reached agreements with four of the bargaining units: police, public works employees, town hall employees, and supervisors (the police still have to vote to ratify). We have yet to reach an agreement with the firefighters, but I am hopeful that we will.
Connecticut is a binding arbitration state. This means if a new contract cannot be agreed to, issues in dispute will be decided by an arbitration panel, which will award in favor of one side or the other on each issue.
For the contracts that have settled, wages and health benefits are the same for all units. The general wage increase will be 2.3% a year for the duration of the contract. Some employees will also receive step increases, depending on the length of service with the town. This is in line with what other municipal employees have received in recent contract settlements.
The town will be switching health plans to the State 2.0 Partnership plan. This is the plan for state employees, which the state has allowed municipalities to join. The reason for the switch is financial — it’s cheaper. Both the town and the employees will save money.
The total savings to the town is around $95,000 and a typical employee with a family plan will save around a thousand dollars. Employees will pay a premium share of 10% the first year, increasing one percentage point a year for the duration of the contract. The total cost of a family plan is a bit over $27,000.
The duration of the contracts is either three or four years. Too short and you’re in negotiations all the time; too long and you don’t have the flexibility to deal with changing circumstances. By contrast, the state’s 20-year labor deal with employees, which it is contemplating extending to 2027, has made it difficult for the state to manage its worsening fiscal situation.
I thank finance director Christine Calvert for her work and the union members and their representatives for their efforts to reach fair agreements.
The first selectman may be reached at 203-268-6291, ext. 101, via email at [email protected] or by writing to him at Easton Town Hall, 225 Center Street, Easton CT 06612.
Easton reaches accord with four of five unions
First Selectman’s Notes
By Adam Dunsby on July 10, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments
