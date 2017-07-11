Police log: Bat in shower, protective order violation

The Easton Police Department responded to a total of 282 calls from June 29 to July 10. They included violation of a protective order and a bat a town resident found in the shower and sent to a lab for rabies testing.

Dead bat in shower

A resident called police July 9 at 7:92 a.m.about a dead bat he had found in the shower. The resident took the bat to a lab in Rocky Hill for rabies testing. He said he wanted police to have it on record. Police haven’t yet received the test results.

Misdemeanor

Police employed the license plate recognition program to conduct a traffic stop July 5 just after midnight. The driver was issued a misdemeanor summons for driving an unregistered vehicle with no insurance.

Noise complaint

Police on July 8 at 9:57 p.m. responded to a complaint of loud music coming from a Southfield Road residence. The homeowner said they were having a party and would turn down the music, police said.

Domestic spat

Police on July 8 at 6:44 p.m. responded to a complaint about a verbal argument between a mother and son on Northwood Drive. After investigating the complaint, police charged the 28-year-old son with disorderly conduct. He was released on a promise to appear in court the next day.

Threatening complaint

Police are investigating a threatening complaint on Wilson Road that was made July 8 at 10:07 p.m. No further details were available because it is an open investigation, police said.

Protective order violation

Police on July 10 at 12: 17 p.m. charged a local man with violation of a standing protective order after he unlawfully showed up at his ex-wife’s Deepwood Road home. The party was released on a $50 cash bond and ordered to appear in court the next day.

Statistics

Total calls — 282

Accidents — 8

Aided/EMS — 15

Alarm — 15

Animal control — 32

Assist other department — 5

Fire calls — 1

Noise — 10

Scam calls — 0

Suspicious activity — 2

Suspicious persons — 0

Suspicious motor vehicle — 21

Total motor vehicle stops — 35

Infractions/misdemeanor — 5

Written warning — 24

Clear/no action — 0

Verbal — 6

DUI arrest — 0

Solicitor permits issued — 0

Criminal mischief mailbox — 0