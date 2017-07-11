Easton residents petition to overturn budget referendum

Anne Manusky has submitted a petition signed by 60 residents, demanding that the Board of Selectmen overturn this year’s budget referendum.

The petition calls for a Town Meeting about the first selectman’s decision to discontinue postcards warnings. Postcard warnings of Town Meetings had been town policy for more than 55 years, according to Manusky.

The petitioners want a new, properly warned Annual Town Meeting and budget vote for 2017-18 year. The Town Clerk reviews petitioners for verification. Once verified, the petitions are submitted to the Board of Selectmen. A Town Meeting must be held within 21 days, Manusky said.

Manusky believes an error was possibly made by First Selectman Adam Dunsby in making a policy change without going to a Town Meeting. She and the other signers have called for a Town Meeting to address the matter.

The town of Easton is governed by state statutes, and the legislative body is the Town Meeting, Manusky said. It is detailed on the town website, she said.

The decision to no longer send out postcards was announced during board comment at a Board of Selectmen meeting and was not an agenda item. There was “no notice that this topic was up for discussion,” Manusky said.

The minutes for the board meeting on Jan. 7, 2016, state: “Adam Dunsby commented that we are no longer sending out the postcards announcing Special Town Meetings. The information is available on the town website.”

The town has not sent post card reminders for town meetings or the Board of Finance budget public hearing since it revamped the town website, Dunsby said. The last time postcard reminders were mailed was in April 2015, he said.

“Town meetings are noticed in accordance with state statutes, which require publishing notice in a newspaper and putting the notice on signposts in town,” Dunsby said. “The information is also made available on the town website (for which residents can sign up for email delivery) and The Courier usually runs a couple of stories.

“Postcard reminders are not required, and when we looked into it, we did not find any other towns in the region that sent out reminders. The cost of a mailing is about $1,000 plus staff time,” Dunsby said.

According to the minutes of the annual town meeting in April 2015, for which reminders were sent, 65 residents attended, Dunsby said. At the annual town meeting in 2017, for which cards were not sent, 65 residents attended.

But Manusky said, “Many people were surprised to find out that postcards were not sent and missed the vote, or found out on the day of the vote by neighbors or friends that the budget vote was that very day.”

Over the past 18 months, Manusky and resident Jeff Becker both wrote letters to the editor about what they see as the need for continuing the postcard warning of Town Meetings.

“This year’s Easton budget vote was more of an appropriation of funds, since it seems the annual report budget numbers do not match our audited numbers,” Manusky wrote. “The Board of Finance needs the correct information before June, to set the mill rate.”

Becker wrote a letter in January 2016, shortly after Dunsby announced the postcard notifications would be discontinued.

“Unfortunately, today, in our high-speed world, gaps exist in communication, as older Americans may not have computers or smartphones, thus rendering web-based communication not a method for them to seek meeting notices on a town web page,” Becker wrote.

The petition is expected to be on the Board of Selectmen agenda on July 20.