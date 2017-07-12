Women leaders sought to advance cancer prevention

The American Cancer Society’s panel of business and community leaders who produce the annual Women Leading the Way to Wellness program seeks volunteers to help plan programming.

The group focuses on prevention and early detection of cancer and how women play a critical role. This is a priority at the American Cancer Society as it forges the way to not only find a cure for cancer, but find a way to prevent it.

Decreasing cancer occurrences is as important as finding a medical cure; though they continue to aggressively work on both fronts to eliminate cancer.

The group will plan its annual symposium at the Inn at Longshore in Westport set for Nov. 8. The program is being led by volunteers Pamela Bennett of Purdue Pharma, Robin Selden of Marcia Selden Catering & Event Planning and Robyn Whittingham of the Greenwich Education Group.

To volunteer and get more information, contact [email protected] or 203-563-1512

