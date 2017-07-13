EDITORIAL: Towering odds for the greater good

P ublic safety tops the list of reasons Easton needs improved wireless coverage throughout the town.

That was what Easton emergency response chiefs told the Siting Council June 20 at an evidentiary meeting on a proposed new cell tower at 515 Morehouse Road.

A Siting Council public hearing that followed in the evening drew only four speakers, with two residents in favor of the plan and two opposed.

Easton residents fended off the construction of another cell tower in town for a decade, but that avoidance is about to come to an end.

The Siting Council has sole authority to approve cell tower locations in Connecticut. Barring an unfathomably unexpected outcome, the Siting Council is expected to approve the Morehouse tower over the coming months. The tower has been under serious consideration for the past five years.

Police Chief Tim Shaw told the Siting Council that the emergency dispatch center receives about eight-to-10 calls a day — 300 a month — on the the 911 and routine lines that are too poor in quality to understand. Or the call is dropped entirely.

There are frequent call-ins from other areas of town and walk-in complaints — roughly five a week — from people reporting an incident on the west side of town, Shaw said. They state that they were unable to make a cell phone call because there was no service in the area.

When calls are dropped at accident sites on the side of the road, first responders don’t even know where they are. If someone falls off a bike on the side of the road in some areas, the victim can’t make a phone call because of being in a dead zone.

A police sergeant has expressed concern about the inability to speak to dispatch or officers at a scene while trying to coordinate resources with multiple people or agencies and to relay sensitive information on a secure line, Shaw said.

In speaking with officers and using the computer-aided design (CAD) system, Shaw created a list and map of the worst area for cell phone service in Easton.

The areas with poor service and call drops include Route 58 from Route 136 to Country Club Lane, Route 58 at Center Road, Route 58 at Route 136, Center Road from Morehouse Road to Route 58, Route 136 from Center Road to the Fairfield town line and Route 136 at Center Road.

Also, Route 59 tom Old Oak Road to Beers Road, Rock House Road at Maple Road, Silver Hill Road, Wilson Road, Sport Hill Road north of Silver Hill Road and Old Oak Road at South Park Avenue.

Eight or 10 years ago most people had land lines in addition to cell phones. Now the number has dropped to roughly 70% with cell only and 30% with both. The number of cell phones-only is increasing as more people are ditching their landlines, Shaw said.

No one can predict the future of technology. Towers will someday become obsolete. But for now, they offer the only readily available way to keep the community safe. The safety and well-being of the people is the primary purpose of government.

It makes it much harder to keep the community safe when reception is poor. Increased wireless coverage will come at the cost of a cell tower, but the health, safety and accessibility benefits make the opportunity cost well worth the price to pay.