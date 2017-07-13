The road to the District 1 Little League Softball championship was a satisfying one for the Redding-Easton 12-and-under All-Stars.

After getting through pool play in the tournament, Redding-Easton finished as one of the top two teams, earning a spot in the finals. It took some tough pitching to stop the run, as the All-Stars lost 7-1 Darien for the title on July 1 at Brien McMahon High in Norwalk.

“We played very well,” said Redding-Easton coach Bob Slavinsky, noting his team gave up only four hits. “The score is a little deceptive. The difference was we left runners on base at critical times.”

One of six teams in the tournament, Redding-Easton went 3-2 in pool play. After losing 5-2 to Darien, it beat New Canaan 19-2 and lost to 5-2 Wilton 5-2. Its most important win came against defending champ Rowayton by a 3-1 score.

“It was really well-played by both teams,” said Slavinsky. “We were able to make some big plays at big times.”

He noted the play in particular of catcher Caitlyn McKiernan, who threw out some runners on attempted steals and had some key hits.

Redding-Easton then finished with a 15-0 win over Ridgefield to qualify for the title game.

It was in the finals that Redding-Easton faced Darien pitcher Brooke Romano, who allowed only three hits and struck out eight.

Darien went up 1-0 in the first without the benefit of a hit. It added three more in the third helped by wild pitches and an error. A double and a triple in the fifth helped make it 7-0.

Redding-Easton’s lone run was in the bottom of the sixth. A hit batter, a fielder’s choice and a walk loaded the bases for a groundout to force in a run.

Ava Slavinsky, who pitched every game for Redding-Easton, had all three of her team’s hits in the finals.

Finishing 12-2 during the regular season, Redding-Easton had three players who had never previously played softball. Slavinsky noted they stepped up to assume some important roles. During tournament play it also picked up three girls from Weston.

“Our kids represented themselves very well,” said Slavinsky. “They were great sportsmen and learned a lot about playing.”

A program of the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, the team was sponsored by Longo Associates and was comprised of Katherine Czerkawski, Jenna Geaney, Elizabeth Gray, Elionna Longo, Emilia Macri, Samantha Nilson, Juliet Pasierb, Kelcie Petrone, Dana Pettersen, Ava Slavinsky, Eva Smith, Hannah Stroud-Tertis, Sydney Zubrinsky, Madeline English, Caitlyn McKiernan and Mia Sciarretta. The team was also coached by Patrick Geaney.