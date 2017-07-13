Making quite a run in one tournament, the Easton 10-and-under district baseball team attempted to do likewise in another.

Easton, which won six straight games to win its first-ever District 2 championship, then took part in the state tournament.

After winning its first two games, Easton took on West Hartford in the winner’s bracket finals. Hits were few as Easton lost a 4-0 decision to the eventual champs in Hebron on Thursday, July 6.

West Hartford pitchers Mason Hebert and Jaden Kass allowed only three hits in the game but Easton did threaten to score in the top of the first inning. Cam Forte singled and Lucas Asanovic walked but were left stranded.

West Hartford took the lead in the bottom of the second when Cooper Tantraporn tripled and later came in on Dom Trollo’s single. It added three more runs in the third. Chase Hanawalt singled and Josh Shemanskis walked. Hebert hit an RBI double for one run and Trollo singled to make it 4-0 and the score held up the rest of the way.

“We left there believing it was a team we very well could have beaten,” said Easton coach Bill Bardani. “They weren’t better than us. They just beat us that day.

Now in the loser’s bracket, Easton faced Newtown on Saturday, July 8. A four-run lead did not hold up, as Easton lost 6-4 to exit the tournament.

Easton went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first. Connor Thomas led off with a single and Forte walked. The former later stole home to put his team on the board. T. J. Baer singled to drive in a run and Liam Kelly was hit by a pitch force in another.

Easton’s last run came in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Jesse Covino. It appeared to be in good shape, but in the top of the fifth, Newtown plated six runs, helped by three walks, doubles by Yarema Stasyshn and Finn Geissler and an error to take the lead for good.

“It was a great run for the kids,” said Bardani. “When you watch them play you often forget they’re 10 years old. It was a tremendous experience for them. It was great for the program too.”

Gregor and Baer each went two-for-two for Easton, which now takes part in the Cal Ripken Xtreme Summer League.