Meet and greet at Senior Center with Easton EMS

Easton seniors are invited to come and meet Peter Fiore, the new, full time emergency medical technician with the Easton Volunteer Medical Service, on Thursday, July 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road.

Fiore will discuss the role of the EMS in the community and the services it provides. He will also talk about the importance of having medical information handy and will give out File of Life packets.

Refreshments will be served. RSVP to Alison Witherbee, municipal agent for the elderly, at 203-268-1137.

