Discovery Museum brings the magic of science to Harry Potter fans

Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport will magically transform into “The Discovery School of Science and Wizardry” on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Following the theme of author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, attendees will be sorted into their science lab (via an online quiz) and compete for points by completing activities throughout the day.

Complete with “Hexagon Alley” and “Platform Pi,” young guests are encouraged to sharpen their science sorcery skils, with hands-on activities including Peculiar Potions, Astronomy, Invisibility, Divination, Herbology, and more.

Meet unusual animals from Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, see close up prestidigitation with illusionist Chris Lengyel, build and test a straw rocket, take a Potions (chemistry) class, grab a bite at The Cracked Cauldron by UCBUC, and even try a nonalcoholic Butter Beer at Madam Sage’s Tavern by Goodfellas Pizzaria.

Additional activities include Mythology and Astronomy class in Discovery’s Henry B. duPont III Planetarium, special Science on a Sphere shows, a probability game, and Quidditch practice. Friends of The Bridgeport Public Library will set up in the “Not-So-Restricted-Section” and photos of guests wearing an invisibility cloak will be emailed home.

Attendees who come dressed as their favorite wizarding character will receive $1 off admission.

Tickets are $13 children 2-17, students and seniors; $16 adults; $6 Discovery Museum members; and $1 off admission if in wizarding costume.

For more information, call 203-372-3521 or visit discoverymuseum.org.