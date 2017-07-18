Pounding out 21 hits, the Easton-Redding Falcons Black 16-and-under baseball team had plenty to spare in a 15-2 win over Tri-town at Rogers Park in Danbury on Monday, July 17.

The Falcons took an early lead in the first inning. With two out, Tom DiScipio and Bryce Williston singled before Jake Forte drove in two runs with a double.

Tri-town got one run back in its first turn and the Falcons tacked on three more in the top of the third on five singles. Most of the damage came in the fifth and seventh innings when they scored five in each.

Williston led the Falcons with four hits, including two doubles, and had two RBI with four runs scored. He also stole three bases.

Joe DeVellis and Ben Ciardullo each had three hits. Each scored two runs with the former also driving in run and the latter two. Sam Capetanakis also had three hits with two RBI and a run

Forte had two hits, including a double, with two RBI and a run. Sheth had two hits with an RBI and a run.

Williston got the win for the Falcons on the mound. He pitched four innings with won run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Capetanakis got the save, pitching three innings with one run on three with seven strikeouts and one walk.