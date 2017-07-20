Making its hits count, the Redding 12-and-under baseball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 19-2 win over New Fairfield in game that was stopped after four-and-a- half innings due to the mercy rule on Saturday, July 15.

Some sharp defense helped Redding get out of the top of the first unscathed when right fielder Tom Kane caught a line drive and doubled up the runner on first base. Redding, which has a number of Easton players, went to work in the bottom of the inning. Will Iuzzolino led off with a home run. Two walks, followed by Ian Nilsen’s single, and a groundout by Jackson Spurgeon, brought in another run. The hosts also took advantage of an error and then a single by Nick Shuler to go up 4-0.

Christian Nilsen’s RBI single in the second made it 5-0, but Redding later scored 14 in the third, helped by a number of walks and then and a grand slam by Joey Cordani.

New Fairfield’s two runs came in the fourth on a walk, a single and and error.

On the mound, Charlie Basta earned the win for Redding. He pitched three innings, allowed no runs, two hits, struck out out four and walked one.

Basta and Ian Nilsen each had several hits for Redding. Cordani led Redding with four RBI.

The two teams faced each other the next day in New Fairfield in what was another one-sided affair. Redding needed only four innings for a 14-0 win.

The first inning set the tone, as the Falcons scored six runs. They scored on a bases-loaded walk by Ian Nilsen, an error, a groundout by Ciardullo, a walk by Tyler Rowland, and a single by Shuler in the first inning.

After tacking on a run in the second on a home run by Kyle Andreoli and two more in the third to go up 9-0, Redding broken open the game with another five in the fourth, which featured a home run by Rowland.

Cordani earned the win for Redding on the mound. He threw four innings, surrendered no runs, two hits, with three strikeouts.

Andreoli led Redding at the plate with three hits. Defensively, it did not commit a single error and Spurgeon had six chances in the field, the most on the team.

Redding could have used a few more hits when it hosted Somers, N.Y., on Monday. It managed only four in an 11-4 loss.

Somers scored two runs in the first with the help of several singles. It added four in the third, highlighted by two home runs.

Iuzzolino’s sacrifice fly put Redding on the board with the third and Andreoli’s single made it 6-2. A couple of Somers errors in the fourth got Redding to within three of its opponent but the visitors scored five more in the sixth helped by a three-run homer.

Ian Nislen took the loss for Redding. He pitched four innings, surrendered six runs, eight hits, and struck out eight.

Andreoli, Basta, Ben Castonguay and Cordani each had a hit for Redding.