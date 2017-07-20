Persistence finally paid off for the Easton-Redding Falcons Black baseball team in the Greater New Haven Baseball League.

After going winless for most of the season, the Falcons won their first two games. Hosting Tri-town (Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield) on Sunday, July 16, they erupted for seven runs in the second inning en route to a 12-2 win at Joel Barlow High.

Tri-town took a brief lead in the top of the first inning on an error and two ground outs before the Falcons went to work the next frame. Singles by Ian Asanovic, Joey DeVellis and Bryce Williston, combined with a wild pitch, three walks and two errors, made it 7-1.

The score remained that way until the top of the fifth when Tri-town scored another run on a hit batter, a single and an error, but it came no closer, as the Falcons responded with another four in the fifth. Asanovic singled in twos run and two wild pitches brought in two more.

Jonas Hawk singled in the sixth and eventually scored on an error to account for the Falcons’ last run.

The Falcons had eight hits. Holm-Hansen and Asanovic each had two. Each also scored two runs and had an RBI. Nick Sheth drove in two runs while DeVellis and Williston each had an RBI.

Tom DiScipio pitched five innings for the win. He gave up two runs on one hit while striking out seven. Hawk got the save, pitching two innings with one hit and three strikeouts.

Both teams were back on the diamond for a rematch the next day. Pounding out 21 hits, the Falcons had plenty to spare in a 15-2 win at Rogers Park in Danbury.

The Falcons took an early lead in the first inning. With two out, DiScipio and Williston singled before Forte drove in two runs with a double.

Tri-town got one run back in its first turn and the Falcons tacked on three more in the top of the third on five singles. Most of the damage came in the fifth and seventh innings when they scored five in each.

Williston led the Falcons with four hits, including two doubles, and had two RBI with four runs scored. He also stole three bases.

DeVellis and Ciardullo each had three hits. Each scored two runs with the former also driving in a run and the latter two. Sam Capetanakis also had three hits with two RBI and a run.

Forte had two hits, including a double, with two RBI and a run. Sheth had two hits with an RBI and a run.

Williston got the win for the Falcons on the mound. He pitched four innings with one run scored on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Capetanakis got the save, pitching three innings with one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.