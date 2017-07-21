The Redding 12-and-under baseball team, comprised of a number of Easton players, defeated New Milford No. 2 17-14 on Wednesday, July 19.

New Milford 2 took an early lead in the first inning on a two-run home run but the hosts answered with four in their first turn on home runs by Asanovic, Christian Nilsen and a RBI single by Nick Shuler.

Redding scored six runs in the second with the help of two errors, a walk by Jackson Spurgeon, a groundout by Tyler Rowland and a single by Charlie Basta.

After scoring a run in the third, New Milford 2 made things interesting with six runs in the fourth with two singles, a groundout and a double.

While Redding scored three more in the bottom of the inning helped by Ian Nilsen’s homer, New Milford 2 still threatened with four runs in the sixth.

Christian Nilsen earned the win on the mound for Redding, surrendering two runs, four hits, one strikeout and one walk over two innings. Ian Nilsen threw two and a third innings.

Redding had 11 hits in the game. Will Iuzzolino and Shuler each had three hits for Redding. Asanovic drove in five runs.