Easton veterinarian issued infraction for roaming goats

An Easton veterinarian was slapped with an infraction for failure to redeem two impounded goats and recklessly releasing a domestic animal that causes damage to property in excess of $100.

Dr. Sherif Lawendy, 269 Maple Road, has been advised on many occasions to secure his livestock with fencing, police said. To this date, it has not been done.

A Maple Road resident called the Easton Police Department on July 12 to report her neighbor’s goats were in her yard, eating the flowers. Police said it was not the first time, and there have been problems with animals from the neighbor’s property eating grass and defecating.

The goats were taken to the Easton Animal Control Shelter. The animal control officer has made several attempts to communicate with Dr. Lawendy about redeeming the goats, police said. The costs are adding up every day they are at the shelter.

Dr. Lawendy was issued an infraction on July 19 for two counts of failure to redeem an impounded animal after 120 hours, and two counts of recklessly releasing a domestic animal that causes damage to real property in excess of $100.00.

As of today, July 21, Dr. Lawendy has not redeemed his goats, police said.