Gerics will pitch for the Twins

When one chapter of his baseball career had ended, David Gerics was already working on the next.

The Easton native and right-handed pitcher, who graduated from Pomona College (Claremont, Calif.) in May, was trying with several Major League Baseball (MLB) franchises. He has since signed to play for the Gulf Coast League Twins, a Rookie Level Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla.

Gerics is the second Pomona College baseball player to be signed by an MLB team this year after utility player and classmate Tanner Nishioka was drafted by the Boston Red Sox last month.

“I’m really happy for David and I think the Twins are getting a great athlete with a lot of potential,” says Pomona head baseball coach Frank Pericolosi. “It’s a huge honor to have two Sagehen baseball players signed by MLB teams in the same year.”

Gerics ended his senior year with a career-high of 86 strikeouts. He also earned All-West Region honors during his junior season, as he finished the year with a perfect 7-0 record and a 2.31 ERA with only 16 earned runs surrendered in 62.1 innings pitched.

Gerics has pitched in the Cape Cod League for the Cotuit Kettleers and for the Torrington Titans of The Futures League during his collegiate years. He previously played travel ball for the Connecticut Blue Jays when he attended Fairfield Prep.

After graduating from Pomona in May with a B.A. in economics, Gerics stayed at a Pomona College residence hall for two weeks preparing for a tryout with the New York Mets in Los Angeles. The same day of the Mets tryout, Gerics drove to a different Southern California location to throw in a bullpen session for the Minnesota Twins. He then flew home to Connecticut only to return to California a week later for a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium.

“When I didn’t get drafted, I kept working out and throwing,” says Gerics. “I felt I still had the opportunity to play at the next level.”

Not hearing immediately from either team, Gerics set out for Gary, Ind. with plans to play baseball for the non-MLB affiliate, the Gary Southshore Railcats.

But it was the Minnesota Twins who would give Gerics the long-awaited callback. After scouting him in the spring and the tryout in Los Angeles in May, the Twins finally made a contract offer to Gerics this week.

“I was driving on my way to Indiana to play for the Railcats and preparing to live by myself in a place I never lived before… and two hours before I arrived, I got the call that my wildest dreams were becoming a reality,” says Gerics. “I couldn’t believe it and I still can’t believe it. It was pure elation.”