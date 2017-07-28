New England champ

Christopher Gagliardi of Easton competed at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) New England junior team championships on Saturday, July 22, at the Yale Tennis Center. One of five players on the Fairfield Indoor Tennis team, Christopher went undefeated in matches during the season and in the championship (going 3-0) to help lead his team to first place in the eight-and-under division. Christopher, who started tennis at age three through Easton Parks and Recreation, will enter the fourth grade at Samuel Staples Elementary School. Anna Maria Gamberdella-Gagliardi photo