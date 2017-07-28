Easton Courier

New England champ

By Easton Courier on July 28, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Christopher Gagliardi of Easton competed at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) New England junior team championships on Saturday, July 22, at the Yale Tennis Center. One of five players on the Fairfield Indoor Tennis team, Christopher went undefeated in matches during the season and in the championship (going 3-0) to help lead his team to first place in the eight-and-under division. Christopher, who started tennis at age three through Easton Parks and Recreation, will enter the fourth grade at Samuel Staples Elementary School. Anna Maria Gamberdella-Gagliardi photo

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post This Week’s Movie Menu: What's on and when Next Post Domestic incident leads to Easton man’s arrest
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress