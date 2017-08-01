Illustrator exhibits outdoor watercolor paintings at Easton Library

A collection of watercolors of underwater fish scenes, outdoor magazine illustrations, and some oil landscape and wildlife studies by Jonathan Milo are on exhibit at the Public Easton Library.

Milo, a professional illustrator and artist for the past 27 years, specializes in wildlife and outdoor sporting art, with an emphasis on fish and fishing subjects.

Milo graduated from Paier College of Art where he majored in Illustration, and soon after began providing work for such clients as Outdoor Life, Orvis, Sporting Classics, Gray’s Sporting Journal, and American Angler magazine.

He also illustrated the book What Fish Don’t Want You to Know for McGraw-Hill, and The Atlantic Salmon Handbook for Lyons Press. This is the third solo exhibition of his artwork and his second time at the Easton Library. He has participated in several group shows in Connecticut.

Milo’s prints and commissioned paintings hang in private collections throughout the U.S. Most recently, four paintings were selected as part of the permanent collection of the Bass Pro Shops store in Bridgeport.

Presently, Jonathan is providing monthly illustrations for Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times magazines. He also has been teaching elementary art since 2003 and is currently teaching kindergarten to grade five art in the Danbury Public School System.

Milo lives in Monroe with his wife and their three sons. He enjoys hiking with his family, canoe fishing for bass and fly fishing for trout.

Milo can be reached at [email protected] or 203-610-7265.