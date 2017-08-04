Gagliardi is New England champ

Easton’s Christopher Gagliardi is already making a name for himself in the world of tennis.

Christopher, who will enter fourth grade at Samuel Staples Elementary School, qualified for and competed at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) New England junior team championships on Saturday, July 22, at the Yale Tennis Center. He was one of six players on the team which took first in the eight-and-under division.

Playing singles, he went undefeated (3-0) in the tournament as well as during the regular USTA season, which runs from December through April, not even losing a set.

“He’s not getting beaten,” said his mother, Anna Maria Gamberdella-Gagliardi. “It’s kind of fun.”

At an early age Christopher seemed to have a gift for the sport. When he was three he learned how to play tennis on a Wii game console.

According to his mother, he loved it and asked if he could take tennis lessons. She then enrolled him in a program through Easton Parks and Recreation.

“From the beginning he seemed to be good at it and he had a great interest in it,” she said.

In September of 2015 he began taking lessons at Fairfield Tennis. A year later he was invited to join its USTA team and is currently ranked tied for first in the eight-and-under division in USTA New England.

Later in 2016, he played in his first USTA match and won. Since he joined Fairfield Tennis he has not lost a match.

By finishing first during the regular season, Fairfield Tennis automatically qualified for the New England Tournament. In fact, it finished first.

During the season, Christopher is on court four times a week, twice for lessons and twice for practice. Once a week he plays a USTA match, mostly in the area.

Now that the season is over, Christopher will continue to train at Fairfield Tennis, getting back on schedule in September. In the winter he will resume his USTA match schedule and hopes to qualify for the New England championships and eventually play professionally.

“He does want to be a tennis player,” said Gamberdella-Gagliardi. “That’s what he wants do.”