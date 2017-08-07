Community picnic to follow Easton Farm Tour

Citizens for Easton invites the community to a community picnic to follow the Easton Farm Tour on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road.

The farm tour will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the picnic from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Easton Pavilion, 515 Morehouse Road.

While celebrating nine years of successful farm tours, the event sponsors said they realized there is a desire for more.

The more consists of a place to convene and celebrate the unique Easton community and its agrarian roots. Since everyone likes a good party, they decided to celebrate the ongoing event with the addition of a party.

Music from Easton’s own Dan Tressler & Friends will create the backdrop for an old-style picnic. Guests may share a favorite dish at the community table or purchase their edibles from the food trucks and kick back with tunes from Tressler.

Everyone is asked to bring chairs, blankets, BYOB and a willingness to have a laid-back good time. There will be a family kickball game for all to enjoy.

Skinny Pines — an Easton-based purveyor of wood-fired pizza — will be on site with their mobile, wood-fired oven selling pizza along with Edison’s Famous Ice Cream and Rise Brewing Company. The Easton Community Center will engage kids in old-time fun and games.

The Easton Farm Tour is a self-guided free tour that provides the opportunity to visit Easton farms.

It’s an opportunity to discover Easton’s year-round farm stores with seasonal agricultural products and services, including fresh veggies, fruit, honey, eggs, mulch, herbs, meat, flowers, Christmas trees, horseback riding, educational events, or classes on animal husbandry, bee keeping, growing, composting and healthy eating.

Learn what farming was like for children and adults 100 years ago from the Easton Historical Society at the Historic Bradley-Hubbell House Farm and antique tool demonstration.

For more information visit the Easton Farm Tour website at citizensforeaston.org/the-easton-farm-tour/ or contact the event organizers by email at [email protected]