Easton police log: Animal attack, five vehicles entered overnight

The Easton Police Department responded to 236 calls from July 28 to Aug. 6, including reports of attempted larcenies and an animal attack.

Animal attack

On Aug. 1 at approximately 10:34 a.m., a caller reported while he was walking his dog, two German shepherds from Banks Road ran off their property, and one of them bit his dog in the foot.

The animal control officer spoke with the owner of the dog who said their new puppy ran off the property to play with the complainant’s dog and her older shepherd thought the puppy was being hurt and bit the other dog.

The animal control officer issued a verbal warning for roaming and unlicensed dogs.

Attempted larcenies from vehicles

During the evening of Aug. 3, five cars at three residences were rummaged through during the night. Nothing of value was taken, police said.

Alarm registration

In accordance with the Town Ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, any resident who has an active alarm system that is monitored by a central station is required to register the alarm with the Easton Police Department. There is:

A one-time registration fee of $25 for a new alarm.

An annual renewal fee in the amount of $20 for an already registered alarm.

Statistics

Total calls — 236

Accidents — 7

Aided/EMS — 12

Alarm — 21 (four unregistered)

Animal control — 22

Assist other department — 6

Fire calls — 1

Noise — 5

Scam calls/fraud — 0

Suspicious activity — 0

Suspicious persons — 4

Suspicious motor vehicle — 20

Total auto stops — 12

Infractions/misdemeanor — 3

Written warning — 6

Verbal — 2

Clear/no action — 1

Arrest — 2

Vandalism — 0

Criminal mischief mailbox— 0

Theft from motor vehicle — 3

Burglary — 0