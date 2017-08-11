New Friends Playground reflects Easton spirit

The brand new blue and yellow swings and slides at the New Friends Playground sparkled in the hot sun on a recent summer morning.

Less than two years ago, the new playground was a dream of parents and town officials who envisioned replacing old equipment and making the area safer for younger children who don’t have access to school playgrounds.

Now, the playground is all that and much more, with spinners, spring riders, interactive musical instruments, rubberized mats and a shaded area for parents to sit.

“We’re all incredibly proud,” said Paula Barker, a member of Easton Parents for a Better Playground, the group that spearheaded the playground renovation project.

The playground parents’ group also includes Tara O’Connell, Ya-Ching Liu, Tiffany Tortora, Heather Vechiarelli and an anonymous donor.

“Everyone has been so generous,” Barker said. “The playground is a good example of community groups getting together.”

Playground expenses are “pushing $200,000,” she said, and most of the work has been accomplished through donations.

At the urging of the playground group, the Easton Board of Finance approved using $15,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s activity account to kick off the renovation project.

And for the past two years, fund-raising projects and donations have made their mark.

The anonymous donor, dubbed the “playground angel,” has contributed $150,000 toward the equipment, $5,000 for equipment that is on order and a future contribution of $2,500 for a large sign with the words “New Friends Playground.”

“Her generosity has built this playground,” Barker said. “She has enriched the lives of countless children in our area, and we’re so grateful to her for her donation and also for the wonderful friend we have made from this partnership.”

The Parks and Recreation Department has funded the site beautification work conducted by Candee Farm Landscaping LLC, Barker said. The work includes installation of the railroad tie border, the drainage system, leveling and grass seeding, said Jeff Candee, the company’s owner.

“We’re lucky enough to have an engineer, Ed Nagy, at the helm of our town’s public works department,” Barker said. “Ed and his crew surveyed the site and did all of the site excavation work and tree removal which would have cost at least $30,000.”

Foster McKeon of Foster’s Inc., an Easton company, donated much of the landscaping design and work, and Todd Puglio, owner of Earthworks, also based in town, donated materials and time to install ADA-compliant walkways and the donor brick area.

More than 100 “fund-raising” bricks fill an area near a walkway, and there’s room for about seven more, said Liu, whose three children use the playground.

“It’s a great way to make your imprint,” Liu said. “It’s a pleasant reminder that you had a part in helping to build this playground.”

Donations came in from many other sources, including children’s bake sales and fund-raising “playdate” events.

Liu’s 2–year-old son Nathan was enjoying the swings and spring-propelled animals under the supervision of his grandmother, Marcia Wright.

Liu and others said the playground is often packed with children.

“Every time I drive by, it’s always full,” she said.

Town workers are currently adding four or five additional parking spots next to the playground, said Danielle Alves, program director at the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’re putting lines down to encourage people to park correctly,” she said.

The issue of parking and traffic safety in the area around the playground was a discussion topic at recent Parks and Recreation Commission meetings.

The road leading up to nearby Helen Keller Middle School is busy with school buses and cars, and is also busy when people use the soccer fields, tennis courts and the playground at the same time.

Commissioners discussed adding more parking spaces and installing “Children at Play” and “No Parking on Grass” signs, and Alves discussed the situation with Police Chief Tim Shaw.

There are no plans at this time to install signs, Alves said.

“You just need to be careful backing in and out,” she said. “We’ll continue to monitor the parking and traffic situation.”

“My main issue is the safety,” Shaw said “We’re monitoring it. There haven’t been many complaints.”

Although there are no immediate plans to install signs, “I see signage in the future,” he said.

“There are signage issues throughout town,” he said, and they have to be dealt with in order of priority.

Popular playground is an ongoing project

The playground’s popularity heartens those who worked to bring about the renovation project.

“We’re so pleased,” O’Connell said. “It’s so busy with kids and families.”

Original plans to build a central playscape “morphed into several pieces of equipment,” she said, and each piece is designed for a particular age group.

O’Brien and Sons, based in Massachusetts, installed the equipment, rubberized mats and wood chips.

“All the equipment was made in the U.S.A.,” Barker said.

Three large pieces depicting musical instruments were donated by the Easton Art Center and are handicapped accessible, Wright said, as is a “chair swing” and other areas onsite.

“I think it showed foresight and sensitivity,” she said. “The playground is open to everyone.”

And there’s more to be done, including installing more benches and a permanent covered garbage can.

The parents call the playground a natural meeting place for adults and children.

“It’s a nice community gathering spot,” said Steph Parker, a parent who stopped by to chat with others under the canopy.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is extremely happy the way it turned out,” Alves said, and a grand opening celebration is planned for September featuring a bounce house and an ice cream truck.

The Easton PTA has organized three playdates to take place at the playground, the parents said.

Donations are welcomed for additional work that includes planting shade trees along the area near the tennis court fence.

Checks may be made out to the Easton Parks and Recreation Department playground fund and sent to Danielle Alves, Parks and Recreation Department, 652 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612.