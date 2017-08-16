Dunsby responds to state’s request for financial data

The Town of Easton prides itself on its conservative fiscal practices and will soon be undertaking significant capital projects, such as the replacement of two bridges.

“Our fund balance is higher than it otherwise would be as we are saving in advance for these costs, rather than planning to increase our debt,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby wrote in a letter he sent today to Secretary Ben Barnes of the Office of Policy and Management.

Dunsby responded to a request for financial information sent by Barnes on behalf of Gov. Dannel Malloy to all Connecticut municipalities as the state hobbles along without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Barnes’s letter sought a great deal of financial information regarding “the fiscal health of municipalities” and came with a Aug. 16 deadline. It was was in response to a request by Malloy to gather information and analysis about “municipal aid, local tax levels, expenditure trends, fund balances, and any other criteria that could better inform our decisions.”

Barnes asked for “estimates of your General Fund’s total fund balance and unassigned fund balance as of June 30, 2017.” Barnes also requested “projections of your municipality’s General Fund total fund balance and unassigned fund balance of of June 30, 2018, based on the assumptions from your adopted FY 18 budget.”

READ MORE ABOUT BARNES’S REQUEST FOR INFORMATION HERE.

“About 90% of Easton is public water supply watershed,” Dunsby wrote in his response letter. “Much of the water that comes out of faucets in towns such as Fairfield and Bridgeport fell as rain in Easton. Because of this we have little commercial development and therefore little opportunity to expand our tax base.”

Dunsby said that Easton residents do, however, “pay lots of income taxes to the state: $32 million in 2015. For each dollar an Easton resident paid, the Town of Easton received back three cents from the state.”

He said that this is in the face of declining housing values. “Property values dropped over 4% during the last five years and are down about 25% from their peak. While state officials may applaud the increased affordability of Easton’s housing stock, the owners of the homes would prefer they retain their value.”

Dunsby further stated, “We switched to a defined contribution retirement plan for new employees in 2012, we do not offer post-retirement health benefits. To keep health costs down, we changed health insurance providers twice in the last three years. We share a significant portion of our education services with our neighbor Redding, including a high school, a superintendent and much of the administrative staff.”

Dunsby told Barnes he provided the specific information that was requested and trusts “you are not asking simply to determine how much you can take. Easton has made tough decisions to remain fiscally sound. We should not be punished for being responsible.”

Read the full text of Dunsby’s letter: Dunsby response to OPM re fund balance request

In addition to being Easton’s first selectman, Dunsby also represents Connecticut’s 135th state House District of Easton, Redding and Weston.

He said state legislators have not been given any dates to reserve to come in and vote on a budget, which should have been done months ago.