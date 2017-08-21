Easton Courier

Help Our Military Heroes receives $3,000 from Savings Bank of Danbury

Help Our Military Heroes of Easton received a $3,000 check as part of Savings Bank of Danbury’s Flag Day Star sales. Earlier this summer, the bank celebrated the United States military services by holding a fundraiser for veterans and active personnel.

Help Our Military Heroes, or HOMH, pronounced like the word home, the place service members long to be, improves the lives of wounded service members through mobility and independence,

The check was presented by Martin G. Morgado, president & CEO, and Joseph Raya, operations assistant, to HOMH co-founder Marybeth Vandergrift, and Ted Hollander of Easton at the bank’s Danbury office on 220 Main Street.

“We are delighted to support HOMH,” Morgado said. “Their dedication and compassion to those who keep our nation safe, by delivering adaptive minivans to wounded and injured military heroes throughout the country, is something to be proud of.“

For more information about Help Our Military Heroes, visit helpourmilitaryheroes.org. For more information about Savings Bank of Danbury, visit SBDanbury.com.

Joseph Raya, operations assistant, left, and Martin G. Morgado, president & CEO of Savings Bank of Danbury, right, present a check to HOMH co-founder Marybeth Vandergrift and Chairman Ted Hollander of Easton.

